Profile Of Ovie Omo-Agege, First Urhobo Deputy Senate President

Share This





















Omo-Agege, a lawyer hails from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.He secured 68 votes in the election to defeat Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37 votes. Two members abstained from voting.The outspoken Omo-Agege has been a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.In his acceptance speech, the senatort stated that he holds no grudges towards anybody.The senator was endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he defeated the longest serving Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu who was gunning for his fourth term in the role.

Below is the profile of the newly elected Deputy senate President:

Early life

Omo-Agege was born on August 3, 1963 in Delta State. He attended St. George Grammar school, Obinomba Obiaruku. Delta State.

Education

Omo-Agege graduated in 1985 from the University of Benin with a degree in Law. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1986.

In 2002, he obtained his master’s degree in law from Tulane University Law School.

Career

Omo-Agege was deployed to Kwara State for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). He completed his NYSC with the Directorate of Criminal investigation and intelligence, Nigerian Police Force, Kwara State Command.[3] Omo-Agege started his career in law by working with PAT OKUPA & Co in Lagos in 1987.

In 1989, Omo-Agege moved to Lagos and co-founded a law firm; Agege & Co. Omo-Agege moved to the US in 1990, where he worked as a foreign associate at Charles O Agege’s law office in Los Angeles, California.

Omo-Agege was called to the state bar of California, United State District Court and the United States Supreme Court, Washington, DC.[citation needed] Omo-Agege returned to Nigeria in 1992 to establish Omo-Agege & Associates where he was also Senior Partner. In 1996, he merged his firm Omo-Agege & associates in a partnership resulting in the name Agege & Esin.

Political life

Omo-Agege started out in politics by contesting for the ticket to be a representative at the Delta State House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a ticket he lost in the party primaries. In 2003, former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, appointed Omo-Agege as an executive assistant, a position he held for two years. He was later appointed as a commissioner for special duties by the governor.

Omo-Agege ran for the office of the Governor of Delta State but lost out at the People Democratic Party’s primaries to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Omo-Agege was appointed as the Secretary to State government (SSG) of Delta State by Governor James Ibori in 2007.

Omo-Agege ran for senate in 2015 under the platform of the Labour Party (Nigeria). He was elected as senator representing Delta central senatorial district on March 28, 2015.

Omo-Agege defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC) on March 7, 2017.[7] Ovie Omo-Agege is the Senator elect representing Delta Central in 2019 general election.