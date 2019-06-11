Delta Deputy Speaker, Ocho Assures Deltans of Improved Service Delivery

Share This





















This assuring was given by the New Deputy Speaker of the Seventh Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, who was unanimously elected during inauguration of the assembly on June 10, 2019.Rt. Hon Ochor representing Ukwuani Constituency in the State House of Assembly, made the promise while fielding questions from the press in Asaba shortly after he was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly.He hailed the Vibrancy of the Sixth Assembly adding that the Seventh Assembly will aspire to uphold the bench mark already set by their predecessor.He called on Deltans to remain supportive and Peace loving adding that the Seventh Assembly will effectively pass bills to better the lots of Deltans.The Deputy Speaker who later had a reception in honour of kingsmen, friends and well-wishers who came out in their numbers to honour him said the time of his elevation to the State House Of Assembly and his subsequent elevation as a Deputy speaker was the handiwork of God, showing that the time was ripe for him to represent his people at the state level.He thanked all who had been with him from the start of the journey, through the primaries and election period and promised they will not regret the confidence reposed in him.Also speaking at the reception, the wife of the Deputy Speaker Mrs. Ann Ochor thanked Ukwuani People especially the women who stood solidly behind her husband’s vision.She said her husband has been a grass root politician right from the days of The Grassroot Democratic Party, GDM, days with mentors like Past Governor James Ibori and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and at such is well grounded and will deliver to his people the dividends of Democracy.It could be recalled that during the 2019 state House of Assembly Election, the now Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, under the Peoples democratic Party, PDP, scored 17,536 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Mr. Eze Omolu who polled 7, 172 votes.Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor who took over from Honourable Alphonsos Ojo as the member representing Ukwuani Constituency in The State House Of Assembly was the first Executive Director, Social Services Development, Delta, DESOPADEC, in the newly structured commission in 2015.Present at the event were prominent Deltans including The immediate past chairman the Delta State oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Williams Makinde, One time senator, Chief Stella Omu, Onetime Commissioner for , and member Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency representatives, Chief Mercy Almona Isie, amongst other dignitaries.