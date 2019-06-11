Traumatized Relation Writes Okowa From US After Delta Principals Auto-Crash Death Two Years Ago

Share This





















His Excellency,

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

The governor of Delta State

.

RE: MARCH 30TH, 2017 DEATH OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER, MOTHER, SISTER, MRS. QUEEN OMONODE (NEE QUEEN ONOVWIONA) – RESULTING FROM THE March 24th CWO Bus Tragedy

March 24th 2017, two years ago today; I received the news of a preventable tragic bus accident killing six of our great educators including my sister, Principal Queen Omonode. It’s hard to believe that 2 years has gone by, why am I still frozen in time? Time has not healed my wound. Time has been a constant reminder of my loss. We all grieve our loss individually and in different ways. My heart goes out to the other grieving families as well. We all share a common bond through this tragic accident by faith.

As we mark the 2 year anniversary of this tragic accident, and celebrate their lives, in my darkest deep sorrow, I continue to relive the phone call that I received on that faithful day. The Delta state government as acted well but slow and deliberate in paying restitution to all the bereaved families. Due to the way our laws are written and our infrastructures are laid to ground, accountability and responsibility remains unattainable.

It’s my mission to keep my beloved sister’s memories alive and fresh and never forgotten until when I am called upon to join her. Delta state government owes us as grieving families and citizens of the state alienable rights to ensure that such senseless tragedy never occurs again in our life time.

Our newly re-elect governor needs to put the interest of Deltans 1st. Also his Excellency needs to build a cabinet that put the needs of our citizens first. I have some suggestions in the past on how to improve on the state of our union.

1. We need to build a TRAUMA 1 medical hospital in the state, well equipped and staffed

2. Provided good roads paid for by tolls (tolls could be doubled for vehicles not registered in Delta state)

3. Remove unworthy vehicles from our roads and highways

4. Improve on satellite communication platforms to reach remote school locations

5. Invest in Alternative energy sources to keep Delta State off the current electric grid.

These are lofty goals but attainable when we put Delta State interest first and begin to seriously face these challenges one project at a time. We are no different from Eko City in Lagos, a city built on water or Dubai an oasis in the desert. We are the NIGER DELTA, the state that drives the Nigerian economy. With equitable distribution of wealth and selfless vision, we can get there one project at a time and watch our beloved state GDP grow. Please honor our educators and falling heroes, the late school principals by doing what is best for our youth and the coming generation. May their souls rest in perfect peace and their legacy lives on, as for me time will not heal my wound. Principal Queen Omonode, We miss you, we love you, and you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, my struggle for change and result in your name will continue. I will not rest until our government puts our health and safety first, your death will not be in vain.

Today is a sad day but, brighter days are ahead. I have faith in humanity. My beloved sister took her last breath on May 30th, 2017. Until we meet again, take your place and rest in the bosom of our lord and savior. Honorable governor and cabinet members, the ball is in your court. Find me a suitable land and location, let me put my private funds, connections and reach to work. To help built a world class trauma medical center and address the other issues one project at a time.

Sincerely,

Tommy Onovbiona

954 328 2603