Oborevwori Re-elected Speaker Of Delta Assembly As Ochor Emerges D/Speaker

Hon. Tim Owhefere, member representing Isoko North Constituency who led the nomination for the Speakership position of the Seventh Assembly, was seconded by Hon. Festus Okoh, lawmaker representing Ika South Constituency.Oborevwori who assumes office as the new Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, represents Okpe Constituency and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Recall that, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori who is currently serving a second term as lawmaker, became the Speaker of the Sixth Assembly as a first timer on May 11, 2017 after the impeachment of Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya.In a related development Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, lawmaker representing Ukwuani State Constituency emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.His emergence as the number two man in Delta parliament, followed the exit of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Deputy Speaker of the immediate past Sixth Assembly who was not given the opportunity to serve in same position for a second time by his colleagues.The new Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor who until his election, was an executive officer with DESOPADEC.