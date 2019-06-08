Delta:FMC Threatens Mass Burial For Corpses Abandoned By Oshimili South LGA

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, in Delta State has threatened to give mass burial to about 50 abandoned corpses in the hospital’s morgue.

It was gathered that the abandoned corpses were allegedly dumped in the medical centre by the authorities of Oshimili South Local Government Area.

It was further learnt that the hospital had no more space at the morgue for corpses.

Southern City News learnt that the planned mass burial was informed by the hospital management’s resolve to decongest the morgue.

The hospital management was said to have summoned a meeting with the representatives of the council to enable them address the ugly situation.

“The option of a mass burial was considered after all efforts to dialogue with the local government authority on the way forward failed.

“Series of official letters and text messages to the local government by the management of the hospital were also ignored.

“The management of the hospital is particularly disturbed by the long silence of the local government authority on the issue in spite of all the polite approaches the hospital has made to address the issue.

“The local government council has kept mute even after several requests by the hospital management, showing nonchalant attitude,” a source in the hospital told Southern City News.

Confirming the development to our correspondents, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Victor Osaituma, said several letters by the hospital management to the council to address the issue were ignored.

He said, “We are neighbours, we are friends and we shall remain friends even though they have been unfair to us at the hospital.”

All efforts made by our correspondent to reach the Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Uche Osadebe, failed as calls made to his line and messages sent to his mobile telephone were not answered or replied respectively.

PUNCH