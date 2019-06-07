Okowa Vows To Deliver Ughelli/Asaba Road Project In Two Years, To Dev Coastal Region

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that his administration will deliver Ughelli/Asaba road in two years.

The project was awarded by his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uuaghan, but abandoned in some sections.

Okowa who gave the promise on Thursday at a “Media Chat” in Asaba, Delta State equally disclosed that his administration would give more attention to the development of coastal communities in the state.

He said that the riverside communities were strategic to the state and country in terms of generation of resources.

“The riverside areas need development and special attention will be focused on the areas. This is so because of its importance to the nation and Delta in terms of resources generation,” he said.

The governor also said his administration would link the upland with the hinterland to boost economic development of all areas in the state.

He disclosed that plan was underway to established 19 technical colleges to complement the existing six, explaining that vocational colleges were key to addressing unemployment challenges.

On the security challenges, Okowa said that strong statement from the Presidency would help to address the issues.

According to him, the presidency has arranged a meeting with the state governors on Friday and “I hope that the issue of insecurity will be at the front burner”.

“It is unfortunate where we have found ourselves as a nation in terms of insecurity but I hope that a strong decision from the presidency will help to address the menace”.

“The security agencies have little to do but I am hopeful that at the end of Friday meeting the president will make strong statement that will cause the security agencies to work with state governments to achieve desired result,” he said.

Okowa, however, said that his administration would also partner local vigilance groups to boost security across the state.