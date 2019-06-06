Delta Online Publishers Congratulates Okowa, Urges Him To Consolidate Past Successes

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has congratulated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory at the polls in March 2019 and his subsequent inauguration for a second term.

Expressing its gratitude to the Governor in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, made available to Urhobotoday.com the forum recalled that toward the buildup to the general election, there was a lot of electoral campaign tension and fear that the elections may trigger political upheaval in the state, but rather it went peaceful and culminated with his resounding victory which brought an unexpected joy, and harmony as persons from all political divides, acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the election.

The forum pointed out the achievements of the government in its first tenure, stressed the need to consolidate on the success to make the state stronger, after the second term by 2013.

“In your first tenure as the governor, your focus was visibly seen in your drive to connect the major cities with the hinterlands, through massive road construction, security of lives and properties, the encouragement of Youths through entrepreneurship development, healthcare delivery, uplifting of the technical education system in the state, secondary Education and much more to the admiration of many in and outside the state,” the statement disclosed.

The Forum however advised the governor to focus and complete some of the projects that are ongoing, continue to work on the security architecture of the state to end criminality of any form, strong synergy between the state and local governments to quickly eradicate hips of dirt from our streets, and to ensure that the government employment programme of entrepreneurship training for youths in the state are devoid of party politics, but for the benefit of all Deltans.

“There should be early completion of link storm drainage projects in Asaba, the State Capita and the full commencement of the same storm drainage project in Warri/Effurun.

“The completion of the various major road projects linking the State Capital and other towns/cities in the state, notably the Asaba/Kwale/Ughelli roads; the Effurun roundabout, to Enerhen Junctions, as well as the commencement of major drainages in other towns and cities in the state.

“A more robust and effective security strategy to address the abominable atrocities of suspected herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal/ritualistic activities that have escalated unprovoked killings and maimings in the state.

“While we acknowledge that your government is the first to start a proper development plan for the state, in terms of infrastructure and human capital development, we will appreciate that your efforts to involve the youths in entrepreneurship development will cut across youths in the state in a manner that removes the sentiment and consideration of political party affiliation,” the Forum stated.