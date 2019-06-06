APC Yet To Zone Deputy Senate President’s Seat-Concerned APC Members

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some concerned members of the APC have said that the party is yet to zone the position of the deputy Senate president to the South South geopolitical zone.

They said the comments made by the immediate past aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Senate Matters, Sen Ita Enang that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State had been penciled down to occupy the position was not true.

A statement by Segun Bello and Sunday Umutu said Enang could not speak for the APC, and that to the best of their knowledge, the APC national leadership only endorsed Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan for the position of Senate president and said nothing on the deputy Senate president.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the statement of Senator Ita Enang in an interview in 7.00am News of Radio Nigeria on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019.

“In the interview Sen Enang stated that Senator Lawan Ahmad will emerge as Senate president of the 9th Senate while Rt. Hon Femi Gbajiabiamila will emerge as Speaker House of Representatives. He went on to state that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will emerge as Deputy Senate President.

“Although, in the interview he was referred to as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, we write to state that he spoke in personal capacity and expressed his own opinion and certainly not in any way the position of the Presidency.

“It should be noted that his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ceased with the end of the President’s first term on May 29, 2019 as provided in Section 151(3) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

“Therefore, his statement about Senator Ovie Omo-Agege should be seen wholly as figment of his imagination, because he has probably supported him.”

