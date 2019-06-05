Delta: Suspected Kidnappers Dump Decomposed Corpse Of Lawyer By Bush Path

Share This





















Urhobotoday.com gathered from a source that the deceased, Nwashebi, husband of policewoman was kidnapped in Asaba and taking to Ubulu-Ukwu, adding that he was forced to call his relatives for ransom by the kidnappers which they complied.But the kidnappers killed him after reportedly collecting an undisclosed amount of money as ransom from his relatives suspecting that he may have called the police to come to his rescue. The kidnappers later dumped the remains of the deceased by the bush path in Ubulu-Ukwu community.It was learnt that the body had decomposed when it was discovered by the Police.The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, when contacted, confirmed the report, but didn’t disclose if anyone has been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the lawyer.Rather, CP Adeleke said, “It is true he was kidnapped and killed. The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, is aware of the matter and we are working together to bring the culprits to justice. Already, the police have launched a manhunt for the arrests of the suspects and we will let the public know of the outcome of our investigation.”In a similar circumstance, there was the development in 2016, where the immediate past King of Ubulu-Ukwu Kingdom, HRM Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III, was kidnapped and murdered by kidnappers.Following the murder of the monarch, some suspects were arrested and charged to court and subsequently sentenced to jail.