Omo-Agege’s Deputy Speaker Ambition ‘Wobble” As APC Faction Challenges His Election At Supreme Court

The Delta State APC faction has asked the supreme court to set aside a judgement recognising him as the party’s candidate in the last general election.Omo-Agege, who is currently the senator representing Delta central, sought re-election during the last general poll.In March, the Asaba federal high court had sacked the executive committee of the party led by Jones Erue. Omo-Agege belongs to the Erue faction.The court voided candidatures of the senator and that of Great Ogboru who was the party’s governorship candidate in the state.But the Erue faction appealed the court’s verdict.In May, the court of appeal set aside the judgement that recognised the other faction led by Cyril Ogodo.The faction had fielded O’tega Emerhor as the APC candidate for Delta central senatorial district.However, the Ogodo faction through O.J Oghenejakpor, its counsel, asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appellate court on the grounds that it erred when it did not entertain their preliminary objection.In the appeal, the lawyer, argued that objection was “properly raised” before the appeal court.The appellants alleged that the court took a one-sided view of the case and ignored to look at findings of the high court.They prayed the apex court to allow the appeal in “its entirety” including an order awarding cost against the Erue faction.