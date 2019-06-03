Okowa Assures Deltans Of Impartial Appointments Of Cabinet Members, Aides

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Govrnor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday assured the people of the state that he would be equitable in appointment of members of his cabinet and aides.

Okowa gave the assurance at a thanksgiving service at St. Philips Anglican Church, Asaba, for his successful inauguration for second tenure in office.

The governor had earlier appointed Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Secretary to the State Government, Olorogun David Edevbie as his Chief of Staff and Chief Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

“I thank God that we have made some appointments recently; we are doing what is right and many more appointments will be made. I promise Deltans that I will be equitable, fair and just in the appointments we are going to make; we believe and rely on the guidance of God”.

“More appointments will be made and we ask for the continuous partnership and prayers of all Deltans. I thank all of you for attending this thanksgiving service; this is the greatest part of the celebration. It is to give thanks to God for what He used good people to do for our state”.

“There are several reasons to give thanks to God. He was on our side, He is still on our side and He will continue to direct our steps. So, it is very important that we give Him thanks,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Primate, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, in a sermon titled “A Living Sacrifice to A Living God,” reminded the people of the need to make sacrifices.

The primate said that God communicates to the people daily because they are living souls.

He said, “We know that He is alive and in our relationship with God, we see actions that make us to know that our God is alive. Every day, He speaks to us and the people hear Him”.

“There is a relationship that exists between us and God. When God has spoken and acted in a wonderful way that clears our doubts, what is expected of us is to make personal commitment”.

Okoh charged the governor and his team to make sacrifices to better the lives of the people of the state.

The primate also appealed to the people to always pray for the governor and members of his cabinet to actualise the dream they had for Delta and make the people prosperous.

Former Governor of the state, Chief Jame Ibori, former Deputy Governors, Prof. Amos Utuama and Chief Benjamin Elue, were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion. (NAN)