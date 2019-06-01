Deputy Senate President: Baro Urges Nigerians, Senators To Vote Massively For Omo-Agege

Share This





















By Otiti AkpovokeHe equally congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for their successful second term inauguration as President and Vice President of Nigeria respectively..The former House of Representatives Aspirant made the appeal while speaking to newsmen on the sideline during the inauguration of Buhari and Osibanjo on wednesday at Abuja.Henry Baro stated that the second term of President Buhari was not a surprise to Nigerians going by his developmental strides in his first tenure in office.The Urhobo born politician pointed out that Buhari’s second term would certainly enable him to consolidate on his developmental strides in the health sector, education sector, infrastructures and human capital development among others.Baro a proud son of Uvwie born Petroleum Engineer by profession and Urhobo nation thanked the people of Delta Central and Delta State state at large for their overwhelming support for voting massively for Omo-Agege , Rev.Ejiroghene waive and second tenure of Buhari which is now a reality.He equally sued for more support for Omo -Agege as Deputy Senate President in Buhari new administration to enable him finish strong.Baro on behalf of his family, supporters and the good people of the Urhobo nation prayed God to grant President Buhari all that he needed to transform the Nigeria progressively.