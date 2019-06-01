Lagos Lawyer, Omirhobo Sues Buhari, AGF, IGP Over Order To Revoke Gun License

Share This





















The Activist through Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation is joining as Defendants in the suit the Federal Government of Nigeria, the President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police .By an originating summons, Chief Omirhobo is calling for the court to interpret Section 7 (1) (2)(a)(b)(c)(d) and (e) of the Fire Arms Act Chapter 146, Laws of the Federation 1990 and Sections 33(1)(2)(a)(b) , 34(1)(a), 35(1) , 37, 42 and 43 .of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) so as to make pronouncements or take decisions on whether the President has the powers and/or vires to revoke gun licenses of Nigerian citizens through the Federation . Chief Omirhobo also wants the court to construe whether Nigerian citizens have the right to self defenseAddressing the press at the Federal High Court premises Abuja yesterday the 31st day of May 2019 , Chief Omirhobo hinted that the Defendants have notice of the dependency of this suit and consequently the matter is now subjudice.In the circumstance, he advised the Federal Government of Nigeria who he said is the ultimate beneficiary of law and order in the country to put on hold the revocation exercise and wait for the outcome of the case.He also on the other hand asked Nigerians throughout the Federations to keep and hold on to their licensed guns pending the determination of the suit, emphasizing that the law court is the final arbiter and all that we have and that it is imperative that at all times we respect and obey the court of law because it is the last hope of both the common man and the high class man, adding that refusing , failing or neglecting to respect and obey the court of law will amount to lawlessness, anarchy and reversion to the state of nature.He concluded in strong terms by urging Nigerians to keep their licensed guns pending the determination of the suit and that by doing so they will not be disrespecting the President of Nigeria or seen as promoting Civil disobedience.