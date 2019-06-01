Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Hold Hands As They Board Their Private Jet To Abuja

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Newly married couple Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were spotted holding hands as they prepare to board their private jet to Abuja.

The couple who had their traditional wedding and celebrated Regina Daniel's Children's Day event in Delta were seen where preparing to board their jet as they return to Abuja.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were spotted on Friday holding hands at the Asaba airport while heading towards a private jet as they depart Delta State.

Regina Daniels traditional wedding to businessman Ned Nwoko, took place in Ogwashi-Alor in Delta state. The actress’ mother Rita Daniels and her friends were there present at the event while a man, claiming to be Regina Daniels father, Jude Ojeogwu was obviously absent.

Their marriage have been trolled by many celebrities, feminists, fan and other internet users who feel she was given out in marriage too early.

A feminist had earlier called her mother a greedy piece of crap. She claims the Mama Regina is a very greedy woman who let poverty erode a major section of her brain and decided to use her daughter as a cash cow and called Ned Nwoko a hardcore Pedophile.

