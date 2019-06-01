Crack In PDP Camp As Nwaoboshi Backs APC Candidate For Senate President

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-What looks like a major crack in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators’ fold emerged on Friday with the public declaration of support for Senator Ahmad Lawan’s Senate Presidency aspiration by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

Senator Nwaoboshi, a former Chairman of PDP in Delta State, represents Delta North Senatorial District in the upper chamber.

He threw his support for Lawan to emerge President of the Ninth Senate at a crowded press briefing in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who is a known backer of Lawan’s aspiration, was at hand to receive Nwaoboshi.

The obviously elated Enang “thanked” Nwaoboshi profusely for his “support” for Lawan Senate Presidential project.

Only last month, a PDP Senator elect, Abba Moro, who represents Senator David Mark’s Benue South Senatorial District, also came out to declare support for Lawan’s Senate Presidency aspiration.

To show his support was for real, Moro did not only declare his support for Lawan, he is also a member of Lawan’s campaign organisation.

Moro said that he was there because he believed in the capacity of Lawan to lead the Ninth Senate.

Nwaoboshi is a known ally and staunch supporter of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki has not openly declared support for any of the front line contenders for the Senate President of the Ninth Senate.

The implication of Nwaoboshi’s open declaration of support for Lawan is that PDP Senators may not go for block vote during the election of the presiding officers of the Ninth Senate as being taunted in some quarters.

It may also mean that PDP Senators are in disarray especially as more in their fold are said to be warming up to declare support for Lawan ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth Senate this month.

Nwaoboshi noted the leadership of PDP will not direct its elected senators to vote for any particular candidate for the position of the Ninth Senate President.

The Delta North Senator whose victory was revalidated by an Appeal Court judgement on Thursday, said the best the PDP leadership would do was to give the elected members of the incoming Ninth Senate, the direction to follow.

He insisted that the party would not necessarily impose a candidate on its elected members of the National Assembly.

Nwaoboshi said” “The PDP has not taken a decision as a political party as far as the presiding officers of the Ninth Senate is concerned. Our party has not also told us the candidate we should vote for.

“I know the PDP leaders will not say this is the candidate they want. They would only give us a guideline.

“I also have a right as the representative of my people to determine what is good for the Anioma people.

“I am a loyal PDP man. I have not left the PDP and it is not part of my agenda to do.

“However, regarding the leadership of the Ninth Senate, I know my people would be happy with my choice of Lawan.

The Nation