Okowa Shocks Urhobos, Drops Agas, Appoints Kinsman, Ebie As SSG

LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has given Urhobos the greatest surprise in his first appointment by replacing Chief Ovie Agas an Urhobo indigene with Hon Chiedu Ebie his kinsman from Ika as Secretary to the Delta state government (SSG).

Tthis appointment will be of the great shock the Urhobos who might be expecting re-appointment of Ovie Agas as SSG or be replaced with an Urhobo indegene

The announcement of the new appointment was made in a document signed by the Permanent Secretary for the office of the Secretary to the State Government E.E, Ogidi-Gbegbaje made available to Urhobotoday.com.

In the same document Olorogun David Edevbie who was Delta State Commissioner of Finance is appointed Chief of Staff, while Hon Funkekeme Solomon is appointed Senior Political Adviser.

Below is the document:

