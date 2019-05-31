Regina Daniels Denies Man Claiming To Be Her Father

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-While the teen actress, Regina Daniel has managed to keep mum about many controversies surrounding her married to 59-year-old billionaire, Ned Nwoko, it appears she isn’t letting the claim by one Barr. Jude Ojeogwu of being her father.

The actress took to her social media to react to the story. In an Instastory post, she wrote: “Every D*ck and Harry claiming to be my father that is if I have one. Yo! I know who my father is!” However, according to an excerpt of Barr. Jude Ojeogwu’s interview with Vanguard , which was published recently, with an exclusive chat with E-Daily, the actress’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu revealed how Regina and her two brothers, deceived him into believing that there was no romance between her and Ned Nwoko.

“I invited Regina to my house where I live in Lagos; (I can’t disclose the location of my house right now for security reasons); she came to my house with her siblings (Lawrence and Samuel Ojeogwu) and I asked her if all I’ve been hearing is true because I wanted to know what was actually going on. She ‘Daddy, nothing is going on.’ I asked my first son, her brother, Lawrence Ojeogwu, the same question and he also said nothing was going on. I then asked my other son, Samuel, the same question, he too said the same thing, ‘Daddy nothing is going on’. I said okay, should we now say all that I’ve been hearing and seeing is more like a movie? And they said ‘Yes’. However, I advised that if she wants to get married to an old man, she (Regina) should not forget that very soon she (Regina) would become a widow. But that if she is getting married to a man like her age mate, of the cause, becoming a widow would be far from her (Regina). That was where we finished the discussion about her marriage. I went further to ask what was happening about her education because I used to visit her in her school, Igbinedion University. She said she has plans of travelling to Dubai for her studies. I asked her what was in Dubai if not Arabic; that she should be thinking of going to Havard or Oxford University”, he said.

He also went ahead to add that, when videos of the actress’ initiation ceremony into ‘Otu Odu’ surfaced online and that of the traditional ceremony, he was forced to finally speak.”