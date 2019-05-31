Inauguration: UPU Youth Wing Leader, Nicholas Omoko Congratulates Okowa, Otuaro

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-National President, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youth Wing worldwide, Comr. Nicholas Omoko has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Dcn. Kingsley Otuaro over their successful inauguration that took place at Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

Omoko who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that Okowa first tenure brought a lot of development to Urhobo land, adding that this is the reason why Urhobo youths unanimously endorsed him for second term and also produced a compendium show casing his achievements in Urhobo Land.

Omoko hinted that Okowa during his first tenure also made Urhobo people and especially youths partners of his administration, a development that brought about appointment of Urhobo sons and daughters into key positions of his administration.

According to Omoko, Urhobo youths deliberately decided to work for Okowa re-election when he awarded the construction of perimeter fencing and the total reconstruction of the Urhobo cultural center at Uwiamuge-Agbarho.

He noted further that Gov. Okowa also awarded the complete construction of a modern palace for the traditional ruler of Uvwie kingdom, Ughievwe and that of Oghara that is now at advanced stage.

According to him, Urhobo youths are very much satisfied with Okowa performance during his first tenure, expressed optimism of better days of Okowa second term which started today, May 29, 2019.

He, however, assured that Deltans would enjoy Okowa’s second term as they enjoyed the first one in office because of the kind of promise he made during his inaugural speech where he promised to establish technical colleges across all the local government of the State.

Omoko noted that Okowa came into power at the time as he was mostly needed amidst his vast experience and prudent in financial management.

He assured Okowa of Urhobo cooperation hitherto in his first term.