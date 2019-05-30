Inauguration: Lagos Urhobo Chiefs Salute Sanwo-Olu, Call For Recognition

Share This





















Related

The Secretary of the group, Chief Godspower Ikpimi who spoke to journalists on the sideline at Tafawa Balewa Square Onikan, Lagos during the inauguration of His Excellency, Mr. Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the Governor landslide victory at the polls was a clear testament of the belief of Lagosians in the All Progressives Congress candidate to take the state to the next level.He pointed out that the mandate given to Sanwo-Olu to lead the Centre of Excellence for the next four years is a great opportunity for him to leave his footprints on the sands of time.“We sincerely congratulate His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this landslide victory at the polls and inauguration as Lagos State Governor. Emerging as one of the chosen few to rise to the level of leader of the leading economic state in Africa is a massive achievement and an opportunity that can only come once in a life time,” he stated.Chief Ikpimi said the victory of Sanwo-Olu as Lagos State Governor is not a surprise to them because they gave instructions to all Urhobos resident in Lagos, their loyalists and supporters to vote massively for Sanwo-Olu and this afforded him the deserved victory.He promised that Urhobo Chiefs in Lagos had vowed to provide all necessary support to the Governor for the peace and growth of Lagos state, adding that despite being starved of funds during the last electioneering campaign, they do not relent in ensuring that the party emerged victorious in different parts of the state where its members reside..He, however, lamented that despite their unflinching commitment and support to the All Progressive Congress in the state in all these years of their activities, achievements and contributions, their efforts have not been adequately recognized in term of empowerment, neither has it given us any appointment as a group to sustain and keep the group together.While wishing the new Governor success, as Governor of Lagos State, the group appealed to him to take its members along in his government by giving them appointments either in his cabinet or board members in his government. .