Celebration As UK Based Emosivwes Pay Tribute To Their Mother (PHOTOS)

LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration of life and tributes galore when United Kingdom (UK) based Mr. Onome Emosivwe, his wife, Mrs. Dupe Emeteko Emosivwe, children and members of their family recently paid last respect to their mother, Madam Ruth Arinola Abike Ajose-(Nee Babarinda).

They by organized a befitting burial ceremony for her at Abeokuta Ogun state, Nigeria. She departed the world at the ripe age of eighty years.

Mama Ajose who retired as a school teacher in Igbore High School, Abeokuta in 1991 and married to late Pa Julius Abayomi Ajose was blessed with children, grand children and great grand children.



Although, Madam Ajose who live an exemplary life has gone to rest in heaven with the Lord, however, with evidence from activities in her burial ceremony, she should be smiling and wishing her children blessing of life hence the event was the talk of the town even after the Omosivwes’ family departed Nigeria to the United Kingdom.Prominent personalities present at the reception held at Ontec Event Centre, Abeokuta were Chief Johnson Barovbe, Mr Bright Apinoko, Engr. Clement Awanah, Chief Robert Onojeruo, Chief (Mrs.) Robert Onojeruo, Mr Godwin Oghenede and host of other others.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com, Mama Ajose’s daughter, Mrs. Dupe Emeteko Emosivwe who said it was painful to lost her mother, however thanked God for her mother’s life and all that she taught her while growing up.According to her, “My mother taught me the importance of having relationship with God. She said to me, “Daughter, without God you are nothing. You may run fast and do a lot of things, but God is all that you needed”.“My mother also taught me how to endure. She told me and my siblings never to quit, no matter what. Growing up, we experienced some hard times, but through my mum’s example of endurance, we learn to keep going on even in hard times.”Mrs. Emosivwe recalled that their mother raised them through prayers to God, adding that their she always said, “The God who we call, is the God who will fulfill our every dream and our every need”She said her mother taught her the difference between right and wrong, and how to make proper decision.“I thank God Almighty for the gift of such a wonderful, beautiful and amazing mother. May your soul rest in perfect peace Mummy. I am rest assured that your now resting in the bossom of the Lord,” she stated.Corroborating the statement of his wife, Mama Abike Ajose’s son-in-law, Mr Onome Emosivwe described Mama as a woman of integrity and simplicity with very large heart and room for everyone irrespective of socio-economic status, age, religion and nationality.“With her sharp mind, she had impacted on uncountable lives. Words failed me. I am at loss. I am ever smiling due to her kind words and advise, “ Emosivwe recalled. He thanked her for the love and care she displayed to him and his family, adding she went extra mile to please him and his friends despite the challenges.He vowed that if giving another chance, he would choose her again and again as mother-in-law, adding that his joy is that she had taking a long work from them to safe place where she can watch over them.According to him, “I thank God for having her in our lives. I will miss her so much. I will miss her food and the two bottles of beer for me and my friends anytime we visited. Adieu my mother. Adieu the grandmother of my children. Adieu my mother-in-law.“She will forever remain in our hearts. I will sincerely give my affection, kiss and pray God Almighty to grant her external rest. “Emosivwe’s children were not left out in paying tribute to their grandmother.Speaking on behalf of other Mama Abike Ajose’s grand children, Onoriode Emosivwe who said he had only met his grandmother once, said he would always remember her sweet face and sweet heart.He recalled that as at the time she visited them in London, she would rise up early in the morning to pray, stressing that she was always filled with smile and joy every day.“I can see where our mother got her smile from. I have come to understand how important she was in shaping my mother’s way of thinking, way of faith and way of womanhood. We are grateful to our grandmother because she had made an impact on our mother tremendously and I know that the same love my mother gives to me and my siblings is that which she had receive from her mother,” he stated.