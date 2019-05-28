EFCC Discovers ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Training School, Arrests Proprietor, Students

Share This























LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has discover ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ training school in Lagos where Frank Chinedu, suspected to be the proprietor was arrested.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinedu, 22, was arrested alongside eight students of the unnamed training centre located at 14 Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos while receiving lectures on internet fraud activities.

The students are: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by undercover personels on May 22, 2019, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include: nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.

According to EFCC, the suspects will soon be charged to court.