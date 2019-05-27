Ned Nwoko: Nigeria Celebrities Storm Regina Daniels Wedding Rituals

Share This























LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria celebrities and entertainers uder the aegis of Nigeria Entertainers stormed Nollywood actress Regina Daniels marriage induction rituals in Anioma, Delta where her Husband, Ned Nwoko hailed from.

Sighted at the event were Amb Kenule Nwiya also known as Bishop, Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Sydney Sparrow of Sparrow Production Global Ltd, Vichiano, MC Bob, Shortcut, MC Papi, Kenule Nwiya and Alexreports among others.



Urhobotoday.com learnt that Regina Daniels has remained silent over her alleged romance with the London trained lawyer and politician Ned Nwoke. She has continued to flaunt her luxurious lifestyle on social media while featuring in upcoming movies.On May 27, 2019, Regina Daniels is scheduled to hold her annual children’s day celebration tagged ‘Regina Daniels’ children’s day carnival. Entertainers expected to grace the occasion include Patoranking, Fathia Williams, African China, Ejiro Okurame, Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ikedieze and Alex Usifo.In the last five months, the teen star has been in the news over her alleged romance with the wealthy lawyer. Daniels broke the internet when she shared a picture of a house she bought for her mum on Instagram. She has since shared several pictures of her luxurious lifestyles and expensive cars.Regina Daniels became a popular face in Nollywood after she featured in ‘Dumebi goes to school’ alongside star actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie. She played the role of Dumebi’s best friend. Daniels has gone ahead to feature in over 20 movies and acted opposite several Nollywood stars.