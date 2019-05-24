Lagos Urhobo Chiefs Thank Olomu Monarch, Taiga, Others For Rescuing Abducted Members

Share This





















It would be recalled that three members of Urhobo Traditional Council Of Chiefs Lagos in the person of Chief Johnson Ojakovo, Chief Omonigho Akpofure and Chief Julius Owanrieta were kidnapped by herdsmen between Ofosu and Ugbogi town along Ore-Benin expressway while they were travelling to Delta State to attend a meeting with the Ukoko R’ Ivie of Urhoboland at the King’s Palace at Olomu, in Ughelli South LGA.Addressing the Urhobotoday.com after their release, Chief Julius Owanrieta who spoke on behalf of other Chiefs, thanked God and the Ohworodo Of Olomu Kingdom for his magnanimity, fatherly care, prayers and generousity for their timely release.“Our gratitude goes to our father, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom for acting urgently which led our release else, we would have been dead by now. If not for his Majesty, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom who rescued us by financially empowering the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi to meet the demands of the kidnappers, we would have been dead by now. In fact the kidnappers vowed to kill us all on Friday if their demand was not met,” Chief Owanrienta told Urhobotoday.com.The Urhobo Council of Chiefs Lagos equally expressed their gratitude to the President-General of the Urhobo Progess Union (UPU) Olorogun Moses Taiga for his sympathetic compassion, counsel of wisdom and particularly promise to defray the cost for their release. The Council also recalled the contribution of Mr. Godwin Etakibuebu, our Patron who was constantly on air in various media and calling on the Federal Government to live up to their responsibilities on the protection of lives and properties with emphasis drawn to our captivity for which they express their gratitude.“We equally express our thanks to Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi for personally taking the risk of going to release them from the kidnapers at their den safely. We also thank UPU President, Apapa Branch, Mr Ovie Oghenekaro, High Chief Philip Edemete and Chief Godspower Ikpimi, the UPU Youth President Chief Austin Ojameruaye for our release and also taking us to our various family homes, safely,” Chief Owanrienta stated.The kidnapped Chiefs were very thankful to the Urhobos and non-Urhobos that kept vigil at their various homes with their families who offer prayer, moral and financial support during the period of their captivity. .”He, however, decried the state of insecurity in the country, stressing that it is unfortunate that the Federal Government is unable to curb the menace.“Do you know that after our incident, people are being kidnapped on the same spot daily? Recently, a girl whose father was killed by the kidnappers on that same spot came on social media to lament the state of insecurity on the road. She said there are many corpses of those killed by the kidnappers in the bush. Just few days ago a lecturer of a University at Okada and was trying to escape was shot dead by kidnappers, while six others were abducted as the police commissioner and his men were helpless,” he stated.He advised the Federal Government to send surveillance troupes by air and road so that they can flush out the hoodlums who claimed they were Arabs who fought in the then Niger and Chad Army.