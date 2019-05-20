Delta: Nigeria May Lose 240,000 Barrels Of Oil Daily As Fire Razes Pipeline

Share This





















Related

It was not clear what led to the fire outbreak, sources said the inferno occurred at an oil spill site where repair works were ongoing.Confirming the development, renowned environmental activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade said he had been informed of the fire outbreak, but was yet to lay hands on details of it.The General Manager, Community Relations of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), Mr Sylvester Okoh, said the fire occurred at a crude oil spill site along the pipeline.According to Okon, “At about 2300hrs on 19 May 2019, a fire incident was reported at the crude oil spill site along the TF pipeline around Yeye Community. It was gathered that the fire occurred due to excessive heat from a pumping machine which was being used to transfer crude oil from the spill site into a barge.“The fire was reported to have destroyed some equipment at the scene. The houseboat and gunboats were safely relocated from the scene of the fire incident.”