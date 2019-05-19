Warri Pastor Splashes N.5m Each On Three Members Who Donated N50 As Offerings

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Pastor and Founder, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (C.M.D.M), Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has giving N500,000 to members of his Church that donated N50 as offerings.

Three members of the Church donated N50 as offering to the building project. Members were advised to donate nothing less than N500 but these three members donated N50 instead.

According to report monitor on video that has gone viral on social member, the entire auditorium was perplexed as nobody could imagine the next outcome of the incident after the donors were called out. .

As it seems, reports have it that the drama finally turned into jubilation as the founder, Mercy Television, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin surprised everyone by blessing the three members who donated N50 naira with N1,500,000 million naira (N500,000 naira each).

According to reports, the members gave all they had to support the ministry but were not anticipating the blessing they got.

According to reports, Owomowomo 1 as he’s fondly called said he was instructed by God to bless them financially for publicly admitting they gave N50 naira to support Gods work after he had announced a minimum of N500 naira donation for the building project.