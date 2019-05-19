Happening In Delta? This Two Kids Are Spotted Eating Eba With Dirty Water As Soup

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-This two children were spotted eating eba with dirty water in a community in Delta State. If tis turn our to be true, it showed the level of poverty in the state despite the huge chunck of Federal allocation and other revenue acruing to it for being a oil producing state.

This was gotten from a Lady in Delta state, Nigeria, After she captured the two children eating Garri ( Eba ) with provided Dirty water as soup for eating the ‘Eba’. Currently the video is making tremendous attention on all social media platforms.

In reference to the said Video, She is heard from the background saying everyone should be appreciative of the opportunities they have in life as the 2 kids seemed to have no other choice.

It could be seen that the eldest child spotted in the video , can be seen feeding his younger brother, who was seriously looking impoverished.

From the look at it, the food wasnt appealing to the eyes for him because he kept on spitting it out.

The lady however did not mention if they were orphans.

The video has since garnered a lot of reaction on social media with many blaming the lady who took the video for allowing the kids to continue with the unhygienic meal.

See reactions on social media…..

“The person when video this things na big fool. Why not stop the children and buy them good food if you really wan help them. Carry Doers. Mtchwwww!!!!!!!!!.”

“Wow! I showed this to my son and he bursted into tears and began to ask God for forgiveness for ever wasting foods. May help fine them IJN…”

“ This is the same delta state where the deputy speaker is busy giving out free money to celebrities just for the clout…”

“ And she allowed them keep eating it while taking a video??

*** Pls if any anyone has information about this kids dm me .thanks…”