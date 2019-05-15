Westminster College Lagos, Glasgow Caledonia University Collaborate On Admission Of Students

Share This





















The Officers include Dr Sharron Blumenthal, Associate Dean, International School of Health and Life Sciences; Dawn Anderson, Associate Dean International Glasgow School for Business and Society and Lorna Campbell, Regional Manager International Office of Glasgow Caledonia University.Chief Johnson Barovbe, Managing Director of Westminster College Lagos,discussed exhaustively with the visiting officers on the admission process, mode of installment payments of tuition and boarding fees, students placement with companies during and on completion of courses.Dr Sharron Blumenthal, Associate Dean, International School of Health and Life Science, said that there are many highly rated good courses run by Glasgow Caledonia University, adding that some of the courses are in Engineering, Nursing, Business, Oil and Gas, Sciences and others.She said that Glasgow Caledonia University, has a good number of alumni in Nigeria especially those working in Lagos and Abuja.The visit and discussions ended on a happy note, that Westminster College Lagos, and Glasgow Caledonia University will harmoniously work together on student’s recruitment into various courses run by Glasgow Caledonia University in Scotland, UK.