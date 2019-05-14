UPU In Bayelsa Sues For Peace, Inaugurates Youth Wing Executive

Share This























LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The non – indigenes , including Urhobos living in Bayelsa state have been advised to live in peace and harmony with its host state and other ethnic nationalities in Bayelsa state in order for them to earn their livelihood and should abhor anything that would be inimical to the development and peaceful co – existence in Bayelsa state .

The president of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Worldwide , Bayelsa state chapter, Deacon Kingsley Eduvie Akpaka gave the admonition and wise counsel during the inauguration of the 7 – man Executive of the Youth Wing of Urhobo progress Union in Bayelsa state chapter of the apex socio – cultural organization of all Urhobo sons and daughters across the globe.

He advised the leader to carry everybody along in running the affairs of the Union and ensure that endurable structures were created for posterity.

According to him, the leadership of the Youth Wing of UPU in Bayelsa state should collaborate with its parent body, the UPU to ensure they continue to make their contribution in the growth and development of the Union in the state.

He said , for the first time the youths have decided to form their formidable segment of UPU to move the union forward and called on the leadership to lead by example by being transparent and faithful in discharge of their duties.

The newly inaugurated Youth president , Godgift Okrika, expressed thanks and appreciation to his people for giving the opportunity to serve, adding that his reign will bring to all Urhobo living in Bayelsa state .

He said he and the other members of his cabinet will draw the union close to the state government and other ethnic groups for peaceful co – existence.

Also speaking the chairman of the Electora Committee, Clement Aghwotuoghene described the election as free , fair and credible , while the CDC chairman of Edepie Community, Goodluck Izibevie Francis , noted that his people are happy with the formation of the youth wing of UPU and described the Urhobo as peaceful tribe to live with. ” Since the creation of Bayelsa state, we have not seen a peaceful and loving group of non indigenes in the state like the Urhobo ” he said.

Also speaking , the Vice President of UPU in Bayelsa state, Olorogun Gabriel Phrorhire commended the leadership of the Youth Wing of UPU for their outing and described the event as one of the best and the inauguration as the first of its kind in the annals of UPU in Bayelsa state and charged the group not disappoint the confidence reposed in them.” My advise for the president is be above board by being transparent, honest , and lead with the fear of God and see that all the members are carried along to avoid disunity , mistrust and acrimony within their fold” He also advised them to embark on an aggressive admission of members for it to have the spread of the 24 clans of Urhobos living in Bayelsa state, capital and its environs.

In his remarks, Olorogun Aherhoke Amos Okioma , the secretary of UPU Bayelsa state chapter had implored the youths to be catalysts of change by collaborating with other youth bodies like the IYC and Ohaneze Youth and those at home and become be worthy ambassadors of Delta state and make sure that as Deltans they should always excel in anything they engage themselves meaningfully and that since they could get employment at home should not be the end of their lives. ” The significant of this inauguration is that the Youth Wing is the only authentic body that should be recognized by corporate bodies and individuals in Bayelsa state and they should operate within the ambit of the bye – laws of UPU in Bayelsa state as its leadership should not compromise the rules and regulations of the organization.” They should pray for the SMART program of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to remember them and include them in some of its packages and policies at home as there is nothing wrong for the governor to create an office to coordinate the activities and relationship of its indigenes living outside the state, just like the office of Nigerians in diaspora especially those states that are in proximity.”

Those in the president,s entourage at the inauguration were the Vice President of UPU, Bayelsa state chapter, Olorogun Gabriel Phrorhire, who is also the president of Udu Development Union chapter in Bayelsa state, Olorogun Aherhoke Amos Okioma, Secretary of UPU in Bayelsa state, Evangelist James Rhobo, Treasurer of UPU, Bayelsa state, Mrs Patience Olokpa, Assistant Secretary of UPU in Bayelsa state, Johnbull Keleye, Leader of UPU in Delta state Indigenous people’s Forum, a socio – cultural organization of all Delta indigenes resident in Bayelsa state and a friend of the UPU in Bayelsa state Chief Richard Ogbage, a chieftain Isoko Development Union ( IDU ) a Yenagoa – based Publisher of the Spynet a Weekly Niger Delta Region tabloid .

The new executive council to pilot the affairs of the UPU Youth Wing in Bayelsa state include the followings.

God gift Okrika – President, Festus Edwin , Vice President , Peter Bigila , Secretary , Lucky Ajueshi, Financial Secretary , Akpojotor Hitler , Treasurer, Alfred Orhorhavwiomotor , Spokesman , Moses Andrew , PRO

They were all returned unopposed.