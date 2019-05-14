INEC Retrieves Return Certificate From Nwaoboshi, Gives It To Ned Nwoko

Share This























LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn a certificate of return issued to Peter Nwaoboshi.

The electoral umpire gave the document to Ned Nwoko following a court ruling that recognised Mr Nwoko as the genuine candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta North Senatorial District elections held on February 23.

INEC’s action came a month after the Federal High Court ruled that Mr Nwoko was cheated during the PDP primaries for the senatorial district.

Ahmed Muhammed, the presiding judge, held that Mr Nwoko scored 453 votes to beat Mr Nwaoboshi, who came second with 405 votes.

Mr Nwaoboshi, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, immediately appealed the ruling. The electoral commission, however, decided to comply with the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court and returned Mr Nwoko elected.

Mr Nwoko, 59, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003. He recently took Nigeria’s social media by storm when he announced his marriage to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.