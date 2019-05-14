Isire Promises To Change The Narrative Of NSITF After FG Inauguration As Chairman

Share This





















The Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Board in the Ministry Of Labour and Productivity, with Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire as Chairman and Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo as Secretary.It would be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to attack the Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige if he fails to Swear in Chief Frank Ovie Kokori as the chairman of the BoardNLC, it was gathered had barricades entrance to the the private resident of the Minister to driver out their anger over the alleged delay of the inauguration.The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige who inaugurated the Board on behalf of the Federal Government at the Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, Abuja, took out lengthy time to highlights the rottenness that hit the previous boards in the pass administrations. Summarily, he charged the incoming board members to be committed to the transformational vision and mission of the institution which the President has entrusted them with.