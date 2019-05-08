Students Of Westminster College Lagos Unite Nigeria On Cultural Day (PHOTOS)

Share This





















The event started with parade of all the groups in their different traditional attires, followed by traditional dance presentation and parade of contestants of Mr and Mrs Westminster in native attires. There was also recitation and fire dance by the students who felt elated about the event.Addressing the students and visitors, Director Of Westminster College Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe said culture shock is a situation when people find it difficult to adapt or adjust to the culture of their new environment.He described culture as the way of life of people or community, saying that, the cultural day was to avail the students of the opportunity to know the various cultures in the country.“Most of the students don’t really know much about where they are from in the first place, and so, the school want to use the cultural day to make students and parents to be aware that they are from certain parts of the country.He said that, the cultural day will also expose the students to the mode of dressing, food, language and the different cultural marriages of the people; stressing that, “those are the aspect of culture the school wants to portray and the parents are very excited about it.”He explained that the cultural day started with the primary department of the school, adding that because the children were excited about it, they impressed it on their parents to know where they are from and the foods they eat.He said that the previous cultural day celebration by the school made some of the students to know the types of foods associated with some of the ethnic groups in the country.He maintained that, as an institution most of the teachers don’t even know the villages they came from, because most of them were born and brought up in Lagos.Barovbe said, they are happy by making the students to know the various culture in the country “so that in future if they are posted for NYSC or secured employment outside their environment they would not have culture shock, because culture shock gives lot of danger signals in people. a “I don’t want the children to have such experience when they are posted to other parts of the country for national assignments or employment,” he said.He urged government at all levels to take the study of indigenous languages in school seriously, disclosing that, Urhobo language is going to be part of papers for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) hence it has been approved and adopted. Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Efik are there already.”He however warned that too much attachment to culture can as well destroy a nation.”Tribalism can make whoever in position of authority to employ only people from his ethnic nationality, and that is not what we are teaching here, we are making the students and teachers to know their culture” he said.