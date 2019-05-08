Suspected Yahoo Lord, Onoriode, Three Others Arrested With Exotic Cars

Share This























LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of #EFCC have arrested four internet fraudsters in Calabar, Cross River State, following two separate raids carried out in the early hours of Saturday, May 4, 2019 and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The Saturday morning operation led to the arrest of a known “yahoo” kingpin, Akpojivi Joel Onoriode, a 29-year-old graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, who is married with two kids.

Onoriode was arrested in his lavishly furnished duplex located at Plot 10, Block VI, Unical Satellite Town, Calabar, which he confessed was purchased with proceeds from his illicit “yahoo” business. .

He confessed that he had been in the “yahoo-yahoo” business for a long time and was known as “Blinks” or “Mr White”. He admitted he currently operates an offshore account in China.

While conducting a search on the premises, three luxury cars were recovered from him – ZDX Acura car, E 300 Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover SUV. Other items recovered include, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, and documents of landed properties owned by the suspect.

The morning raid on May 5, 2019 led to the arrest of Ifeanyi Chukwudi, Godwin Joseph and Iluobe Daniel. They were picked up at different locations within Calabar.

Chukwudi confessed that he specialized in love scam. Some of the items recovered from his apartment at Effiong Close, Satellite Town, Calabar include: one iPhone 8 Plus, one HP laptop containing fraudulent letters of false claims, and nine SIM cards.

Joseph and Daniel were arrested at Itagbor Agbeansa area of Calabar. A Toyota Camry LE, one HP laptop containing scam emails and several exotic phones were recovered from them.