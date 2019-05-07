Delta Govt Condemns Planned Relocation Of Nig Gas Marketing Coy Hqts From Warri

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has condemned the purported planned relocation of the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company limited, NGMC, head office and staff from Warri in Delta State to Abuja.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Mr Freeman Fregene while reacting to the development, said the consequences of such plans coming to reality was enormous and called on the Federal Government to stop the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru from given approval to the relocation plan.

Mr Fregene disclosed that the NNPC had denied such plans, but information reaching the ministry has it that some persons in the Corporation are bent in getting the NGMC headquarters moved from Warri to Abuja.

He said “NGMC, is a Gas Marketing Subsidiary of NNPC. We have it from reliable sources of moves to relocate the operational headquarters of the company from Warri to Abuja. Although the NNPC management has denied it but it is becoming obvious by the day that they are hiding the truth. This is condemnable and we are appealing to proponents of the plan to stop for unity and progress of Nigeria”.

“There is an internal memo from the MD NGMC requesting for approval for the relocation of the company head office and staff from Warri to Abuja. In the memo, twelve comparison was given between locating the NGMC head office in Warri and relocating it to Abuja, including Office Accommodation, Opportunity for more Customers, Security Concerns, Customers Willingness to Attend Meetings, Reduction of Cost of Traveling, Community Disturbances, Proximity to NNPC Corporate Headquarters, Cost of Paying Rent, Cost of Office Maintenance and Power Supply Stability. These to say the least, are reason being manufactured to perpetuate an act inimical to growth and progress of our dear country Nigeria”, the Oil and Gas Commissioner stressed.

“The painful aspect of it is that NNPC kept on denying it. However, the Delta State Government can not afford to fold its hands and allow the initiators of the evil plan succeed. The relocation plan is evil in all ramifications. Delta State is the source of the raw materials with all the attendants consequences of exploration and exploitation. Yet you don’t want the state and its people to have a feel of the benefits”. Fregene lamented.