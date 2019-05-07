Delta Commissioner, Ukah To Address Delta Online Publishers On His Stewardship

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBORODAY)-The Delta state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah will on Wednesday, May 6, 2019, be guest at the Frontline, a talk show programme packaged by the Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF).

DOPF is a CAC certified corporate body of seasoned professional journalists that have taken to online media practice.

In a statement, the group discloed that Platform is designed to provide the opportunity for the critical segments of the society to share views, create awareness for their programmes, initiatives and activities, and by so doing meet the yearnings of members of the public who seek neutral platforms to make their views known and contribute to the state and national discourse.

“Therefore, Chief Ukah,is being invited to the programme as commissioner for Information in the past four years, handling a finicky ministry , because of the obvious demand and people’s expectation of the Ministry as the eyes, ears and mouthpiece of the State Government as well as the Ministry that supervises to ensure the well-being of the parastatals, which are the information disseminating organs of the government.

“He will be speaking on the topic: “My stewardship in the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa SMART Agenda.”

“Venue is the DOPF Office, No. 7, Havillah Street, by Calabar Kitchen, off Summit Road, Asaba at 11 am.

“During the programme, Chief Ukah will also field questions from the online journalists after speaking on the subject matter,” the statement disclosed.