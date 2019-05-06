Ibori Kinsmen Declare War On Ritualists In Oghara, Order Them To Relocate

Share This























LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders in Oghara, the hometown of former Chief James Ibori has advised criminals and ritual killers to relocate from the kingdom or be ready to face the wrath of security agencies.

The warning was handed down after a strategic meeting held at the residence of Chief James Ibori on Saturday night which lasted for over two hours.

In a closed doors meeting the leaders deliberated extensively on the security situation in the kingdom, just as they warned ritualists who go about killing people and removing parts of their body to desist forthwith or be ready to face the wrath of security agencies in the area.

Oghara leaders also among other things appealed to security agents in the area to be alive to their responsibility. They praised Ethiope West Council Chairman, Solomon Golley for vigorously fighting crime in the area.

It would be recalled that the Oghara Leaders under the aegis of Oghara Advancement Foundation, OAF was at the residence of James Ibori to officially briefed him on the activities and successes of the foundation while he was away.

The Chairman of Oghara Advancement Foundation, Chief Emmanuel Ighomena informed Chief Ibori that following challenges that confronted the kingdom while he was away, the traditional ruler of Oghara kingdom, Orefe 111 set up six member committee to finding lasting solution to some of the challenges bedeviling the kingdom.

Chief Ighomena also told the former governor that in a bid to find solution to some of the challenges facing the kingdom, the six man committee organized a summit tagged “Oghara summit 2016”