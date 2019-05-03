Former Head Of State, Gowon Slumps During Graveside Prayer For David Ejoor

Share This























LAGOS MAY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Military Head of State, retired Major-General Yakubu Gowon, caused a stir Friday when he suddenly slumped during graveside prayers for deceased Major-General David Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South, Delta State.

Reports said the 84-year-old former military officer was resuscitated by emergency personnel at the event.

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and former governor, Chief James Ibori attended the interment service.

THEWILL