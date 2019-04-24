Delta: Vigilante Kill Two Suspected Robbers In Okpara-Inland, Recover Pistol, Charms

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Vigilante members in Okpara-Inland community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State were reported to have shot dead two suspected armed robbers in Erekpe Street, while one escaped from the community.

The vigilante also recovered one locally-made pistol and charms from the deceased armed robbers, DAILY POST can report.

The vigilante has also launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect simply identified as a Okpako, leader of the armed robbery gang and the “Spalie” cult group in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased and their accomplice allegedly burgled the residence of one Newborn Ohamuedo, and robbed him of his two mobile phones as well as the sum of N15,000.

It was in their bid to burgle another apartment in the same building that they were intercepted and gunned down in an exchange of fire with the vigilante members.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report, saying,”it’s true”.