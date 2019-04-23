UPU, Urhobo Social Club Lagos To Hold Combine Night Of Tribute For David Ejoor

Share This





















Urhobotoday.com learnt from a reliable source that the combine night of tribute which will hold at Ejoor’s home town, Ovwor, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State on May 1st, 2019 is to honour him as illustrious Urhobo son who was the first military governor of defunct Mid West Region, former Chief of Army staff and former President –General of UPU (Worldwide).The deceased who is the first Urhobo to attain the position of a Major General in the Nigerian military, doubled as the first indigenous Nigerian Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, is the most senior chief of the Olomu Council of Chiefs in Olomu Kingdom.Urhobo Social Club Lagos is giving the last befitting respect because he was very instrumental to the formation of the Club in 1971.It would be recalled that David Ejoor lived a useful life hence throughout his military career, there was no scandal or blemish attached to his name. He left the military with honour, and since he retired, he lived a humble and quite life.Urhobo will ever be grateful to Gen David Ejoor, particularly for two things. He stopped Gen. Yakubu Gowon from scrapping the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) as at the time other socio-cultural organizations were scrapped in the country, and if not for Gen Ejoor, there wouldn’t have been anything like UPU today.. Ejoor died in Lagos on 10 February 2019. He was 87.