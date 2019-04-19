Gunmen Abducts Ijaw Monarch’s Mother, Sister

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)- The mother of the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Barr. Shadrach Erebulu, Adou III, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday.

The mother of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, was abducted at her home located around Taware Quarters in Patani town, Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The monarch’s sister, Mrs. Okee Yawoma, was kidnapped at Adagbabiri community in Bayelsa State.

A source said the two victims were whisked away about 2a.m on Wednesday, adding that the kidnappers had first abducted the traditional ruler’s mother before taking her across the river to Adagbabiri to also kidnap his sister who was sleeping in her home.

The source stressed that the kidnappers left with their targets in a speed boat to an unknown location.

“The kidnappers already zoomed off through the Adagbabiri waterside after kidnapping the king’s mother before police operatives in rescue effort came. The gunmen were four in number. No one could know why they were kidnapped,” the source said.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, proved abortive as at press time, but a police source in Patani Police Division confirmed the incident but pleaded not to be quoted in this report as he was not authorised to speak to the press on the incident.