Ughelli Monarch, Oharisis III To Celebrate Birthay And 27th Coronation Anniversar

LAGOS APIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ughelli Monarch, Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi 111 will be celebrating 27th anniversary of his coronation as the monarch of Ughelli, Delta State.

The event which is scheduled to take-off at 11am on Saturday, April 20 will also mark the celebration of the 63rd birthday of the king.

Source available to Urhobotodaycom revealed that the event will feature thanksgiving service and dedication of the modern Royal Palace building which is at 60 per cent level of completion.

Guests expected at the occasion are fellow traditional rulers across Delta state, politicians and political appointees in governments, friends and well-wishers, the clergy and members of the general public.