Bomadi Bishop Hails Okowa Construction Of Electricity Tower Across River Forcados

LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has been commended over his administration’s intervention in the construction of Electricity Tower across River Forcados at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi council area of the state.

Commending the state government’s gesture, yesterday, Bishop of Bomadi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, thanked Okowa for fulfilling his promise to Bomadians.

“We can see that Okowa is fulfilling his promise to the people of Bomadi local government area and environs regarding this Electricity Tower project.

“We never thought this promise would be possible going by the antecedents of previous governments.

“Now that we have the towers erected and the lines drawn, I’m very hopeful that we will see the completion of this project.

“So, I want to say thank you to Gov Okowa in the first place for this project because Bomadi has always been an abandoned project.

“I am equally happy that Bomadians this time around were able to jointly request for this project from the government.

“I pray that Okowa will come soon enough to commission this project so as not to spoil the good job he is doing.

“I also pray that Okowa will see beyond this Electricity Tower project: Of particular importance and interest to us would be the State Polytechnic project seemingly abandoned here.

“Let nobody tell us that there is not enough money, the people in riverine communities deserve this project like other areas.

“Since I came to Bomadi ten years ago, I have never seen any progress here; education is basic in the development of any area”, he said.