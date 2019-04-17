Delta CJ Releases Prison Inmate Jailed For Stealing Two Bunches Of Banana

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Mukoro has released a 27 years old man, Woti Federal from the Nigerian Prisons who was incarcerated for allegedly stealing two bunches of banana estimated N7,000 in Bomadi area of the state.

The inmate had been in the Warri Prison since January 7, 2019 for the offence,

The Chief Judge ordered the release of Woti Federal when he visited the prison in Warri yesterday.

Mukoro stated that if the matter is allowed to go to full trial in Court, it will make mockery of the Criminal Justice System.

He argued that, “There are people who stole billions and are walking freely”

The Chief Judge thereafter sought the view of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of Public Prosecution, DPP and other lawyers present at the prison yard.

A representative of the NBA in Warri, Mr. Michael Asugo Esq. and DSP Irabor of the legal Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Area Command in Warri pleaded that the inmate be released.

Mukoro then ordered the release of the inmate from prison custody with a stern warning to him not to commit crimes again.