Delta State University Female Student Kill Self

LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A female student of the Delta State University, DELSU who is reported to have dropped out from the institution, has committed suicide at her Abraka residence in Ethiope East local government area of the state.

Giving details of the incident Monday, a security source from the Abraka Police station, gave the name of the victim as Tejiri Direia, 21.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the late Tejiri who is supposed to be a 300 level student of the Department of Nursing, had also enlisted for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME.

The source said: “She locked herself inside her apartment and consumed the poisonous substance. Her neighbours had to break into her apartment when they started perceiving an offensive smell from the room.

“By her lifeless body was a can of an empty insecticide. Her parents were immediately contacted and that was when it was discovered that she had since dropped out from the university and we believe she was forced to end her life out of frustration.”

Efforts to speak with the DELSU Public Relations Officer, Freeborn Aganbi were fruitless as at press time.