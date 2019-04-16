Delta Lawmakers Lament Poor State Of DBS Warri, Commence Investigation

Share This





















Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Majority Leader of the house, Hon Tim Owhefere who spoke on behalf of other members while reacting to the petition written by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU of Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri against the Management of the station vowed that there will be no sacred cow in its investigation on the course of unveiling the course of its non performance.The House Committee met with leadership of the two unions on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Delta State House of Assembly Complex in Asaba following the petition written against the Management of the station based on serious allegations on financial mismanagement, lack of vision and inefficiency.During the meeting, Ohwefere lamented that it was worrisome that Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri, Delta State which used to be a pride of broadcasting in the country was now a shadow of itself while small private television and radio stations were doing practically well.He noted that with digital transmission, DBS Warri ought to be doing well in the broadcast sector, stressing that private stations in the locality now outshine the station because things were not working well.The Information Committee Chairman and Majority Leader, said the intention of the Unions was not in doubt as they want the station to function optimally, stressing that their joint petition will be looked into dispassionately with a view of making the station work for the good of Deltans.He said the petition will trigger the solution to the station’s revival from the doldrums, maintaining that the state government cannot afford to leave the station in comatose, especially as it is located in the commercial and economic nerve centre of the state.Owhefere however frowned that the state government supports the station and pays workers salaries yet the station’s output was not commensurate with government commitment.The committee in the interim appealed to the two workers union of Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri to shelve the planned indefinite strike action scheduled to commence on Wednesday next week., assuring that steps were being taken to address issues raised by the two unions in a petition to the state house of Assembly.Owhefere said embarking on work to rule while the House Committee on Information was already investigating the alleged mismanagement and abuse of office by the management of the establishment would be counter productive.He therefore asked the leadership of the two unions to prevail on their members not to embark on the planned work to rule but give the state legislature time to investigate the matter and come out with far reaching recommendations.The Chairman House Committee on Information promised that the Committee will be fair and firm in order to make the station work again.The Unions’ leaders and others who spoke took time to explain the myriads of challenges facing the station and appealed to the committee to help save the Delta State government and Deltans for further embarrassment.They accused the General Manager and Management team of lack of vision, inefficiency, mismanagement of funds, among others.The leaders stressed that the management of the station had not been able to maintain its equipment, saying that even the air conditioners in the radio and television studios had been bad while the station goes off air anytime it rained while small private stations will be on air .They noted that the station cannot boast of functional cameras for its operations, standard editing suites and other working facilities needed as a Broadcasting outfit.They prayed the House to investigate the budgetary allocations to the station, the internally generate revenue as well as restructure the Accounts and Finance department to reflect the corporate interest of the station among others.Meanwhile, the House Committee Chairman, Hon Tim Owhefere who met separately with the General Manager, DBS Warri, Mr Tunde Omonode frowned that he did not appear with his management committee.He therefore directed that the GM should return and appear with his management team at a date to be communicated across to him.The General Manager, Mr Tunde Omonode explained that he was not invited alongside his management committee, hence he came alone.