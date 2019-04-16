Delta: Bandits Attack Three Police Officers, Disposes Them Of Their Rifles

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Police Inspector and two rank and files attached to the Delta State Police Command, State Headquarters, Asaba, were on Saturday night, April 13, 2019 attacked by suspected bandits in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Two rifles were also reportedly carted away by the bandits during the attack on the Policemen, who were said to be on a stop and search duty in Asaba.

The victims were reportedly said to be on duty at Inter-bau roundabout by ASCON Oil fuel station in Asaba, where they were machete by the assailants.

Sources disclosed that the victims at the time of the attack were said to have sustained deep machete cuts from the hoodlums who allegedly disarmed two of the Police officers.

Our impeccable source from the area who rushed to the scene after the incident and overheard the discussions on how the attack happened, further disclosed that the bandits attacked the cops after about 15 minutes that the Police Patrol Van left with the driver and one of the officers leaving only three officers behind at the check Point.

The source narrated that the first victim just finished directing a driver making phone call in a parked vehicle to leave the vicinity to another area when about four of the suspected bandits attacked him with machete and made away with his riffle. And as he was being attacked, another group were also attacking Inspector Francis whose gun was also snatched.

The only lucky one of them was the Police Corporal who was said to had escaped with his own riffle but also suffered machete cuts in his hand.

Further investigation revealed that the Team was actually comprised of seven man Team but only five reported for duty that very day. And that while the five officers were Manning the Inter-Bua round about, one Sergeant Azuka reportedly called the Team Leader known as Inspector Francis to send the vehicle to State Headquarters to convey someone to Area Command’s Quarter which made the Patrol Van driver and one officer to leave their duty post.

Sources revealed that the two other officers that failed to turn up at duty post were on an illegal duty at one Emirate Hotels, where the Station Officer (SO) is benefiting free accommodation. Hence only five reported for duty before two were called off to remain three.

In shocking reaction to the ugly incident, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke denied that the incident ever happened. CP Adeleke said, “It is not true. How come you’re confirming to me?”

However, the acting PPRO of the command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie confirmed the incident saying, “I am aware that Police Officers were attacked at the round about but nobody died. I don’t know about their riffles, I will confirm that”.

