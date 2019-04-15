More Success For Success As Dubai Based Coy Signs Her As Kid Model Ambassador

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There seems to be no end for little Success Adegor. Ever since she came to the lime light with her protest against Delta State educational policy, Success has received series of recognition from individuals, government and corporate oganisations.

The latest is from the management team of House of Michybal, a multimillion Naira fashion company based in Dubai which signed Success Adegor as her kid model/brand Ambassador.

Speaking after the official signing, the CEO who was one time Miss Nollywood Culture and Tourism Nigeria 2014 thanked little success for her role on education and promise to support her in different ways.

The House of Michybal will be responsible for all of Success Adegor’s clothings for one year.