Taiga, Barovbe, Other Urhobo Leaders To Attend Ewherido’s Book Presentation

Share This





















Related

A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the event will take place under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe, while Olorogun Moses Taiga, is the Father of the Day.The Acting Rector, Seminary of SS. Peter and Paul, Bodija, Ibadan, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido is the chief host.The statement said the book presentation will attract prominent Urhobos, including members of Urhobo Social Club, as well as other prominent Nigerians in the insurance sector, business community and other areas of national life.The book titled, “Life Lessons from Mudipapa”, is written by Mr. Francis Ewherido, a multiple newspaper columnist, marriage counsellor, youth coach and chartered insurance broker, will be formally unveiled in Lagos on Sunday, May 5, 2019.“Life Lessons from Mudipapa chronicles the life and times of a fictional character, Chief Julius Mudiaga Orien, Ph.D, a native of Effurun-Otor, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State. His childhood dream was to be a Catholic priest, but he chickened out because of the vow of celibacy. He was to find out that there are no easy choices because marriage and life outside the priesthood have their own turbulence and challenges.“ Life Lessons from Mudipapa deals with issues of courtship, marriage, family life, parenting, business startups, preparing for retirement and life after retirement, amongst others, presented in a unique and racy manner. It also contains traditional marriage ceremonies among the Urhobo, Itsekiris andIsokos,” the statement explained.