Delta: Gunmen Abduct Four While Changing A Flat Tyre Okurekpo Community, Okpara

LAGOS APRIL 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The spate of insecurity in Ethiope East Local Government Area continued, Wednesday, with the abduction of four travellers by a gang of hoodlums at Okurekpo community in Okpara inland, Delta State.

The abducted travellers made up of three males and a female. Security source in the area revealed that the victims had a flat tyre along the community road and alighted to change it when the hoodlums struck.

The source gave the names of the victims, who were on their way to Okpara waterside when the incident occurred, as Ogujove Blessing, Ejiro Solomon, Akpos Thomas and Edijana Okro.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The victims were coming from Okpara inland heading toward Okpara-waterside when they had a flat tyre, then stopped to change it when the gunmen surrounded them and took them away.

“The car with number plate UGH 241 EY, was left at the scene of the incident with the doors flung open while a wheel spanner and other accessories where on the ground. The vehicle and all its items have been taken to the Isiokolo Police Division.”

Vanguard