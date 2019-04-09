Uduaghan Calls On Buhari To Sign Electoral Bill Early This Year

Share This





















Uduaghan who made the call in a lecture delivered at the 1st Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan Annual Public Lecture at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Tuesday 9th April 2019 advised that gradual release of funds for INEC should begin with 2020 appropriation bill.Uduaghan who spoke on the need to improve Nigeria electoral system so as to minimized rigging advised that a manual should be developed and used by security agencies for election security management.He added that all those arrested for violating the electoral law should be punished expeditiously as lesson to others.“Am aware many offenders in 2015 election are still in court or have not made court appearance, this should change. obviously the setting up of election offences court has become overdue and should be setup as quickly as possible.“ INEC should be more rigorous in its selection of adhoc staff. This should be done on time and series of training conducted long before the election, to allow for the local people to identify partisan officials that might slip through the cracks.“The continuing failure and or sabotage of card reader should be checked and rechecked again. INEC should come out with a safe system. There is need to further improve on the efficiency and efficacy of card reader. Nigeria should take a second look at the electronic voting and electronic transmission of results,” he stated.