Student Flees After Stabbing 40-Year-Old Man To Death In Asaba

LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A student Gabriel Uwaya has allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man, Mr. Odiaka Moeneka, to death in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident happened at a drinking joint along Awiye road opposite Government House in Asaba.

Details as to what led to the ugly incident is still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

The suspect, a student of popular secondary school, allegedly stabbed the victim severally in the throat and he died as he was being rushed to the hospital, DAILY POST can report.

The suspect promptly fled the scene of incident on Monday, April 1, when the ugly incident occurred.

However, it was learnt that the suspect’s family and that of the victim are relatives.

The victim had accommodated the suspect’s family in a duplex belonging to him (victim) free of charge.

DAILY POST can report that the suspect, who fled the scene of incident, was arrested on Wednesday April 3 by Anti-Cult Group.

He has since been handed over to the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, for prosecution.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report.

CP Adeleke said, “The suspect has been arrested and handed over to Police.”